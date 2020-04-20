Menu

Crime

Regina man charged with impaired driving after crash injures 3 passengers: police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 3:50 pm
A Regina man is facing charges of impaired driving causing bodily harm after driving into a tree with three passengers inside the vehicle on Saturday morning. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service said it has charged a 19-year-old man with impaired driving while causing bodily harm after he allegedly drove into a tree with three women passengers inside the vehicle.

The incident happened on Massey Road at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

Police say the driver was apparently travelling eastbound before hitting the tree. Officers blocked traffic while firefighters tried freeing the driver, who was pinned in the vehicle.

The driver, along with his three passengers, 20, 21 and 21 years of age, sustained injuries and were transported to hospital by EMS. Police did not reveal the extent of their injuries.

Sean Michael Pelletier, 19, of Regina, is charged with three counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm and three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He appeared in provincial court on Monday.

Impaired Driving
