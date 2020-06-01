Saskatoon police make arrest in shooting of 14-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say they have a man in custody who is accused of shooting a teenage boy in April.

Police said the 14-year-old boy was reportedly shot in a home in the 1300 block of Avenue B North on April 26.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A search of the area at the time failed to turn up the suspect, police said.

He was arrested on May 29 at a residence in the 300 block of Avenue M South.

Police said the 32-year-old man is facing seven charges, including assault with a weapon and possession of meth.

