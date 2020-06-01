Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police make arrest in shooting of 14-year-old boy

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 1:05 pm
Saskatoon police search for a man believed to have a gun after a shooting on April 26, 2020.
Saskatoon police search for a man believed to have a gun after a shooting on April 26, 2020. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

Saskatoon police say they have a man in custody who is accused of shooting a teenage boy in April.

Police said the 14-year-old boy was reportedly shot in a home in the 1300 block of Avenue B North on April 26.

READ MORE: Murder charged laid in death of man in Dillon, Sask.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A search of the area at the time failed to turn up the suspect, police said.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police officer nearly struck by vehicle, air support unit called in

He was arrested on May 29 at a residence in the 300 block of Avenue M South.

Police said the 32-year-old man is facing seven charges, including assault with a weapon and possession of meth.

Saskatoon police investigate attack on teenager with intellectual disability
