Coronavirus: 1 more case in Manitoba, active cases fall below 10

The number of active cases in Manitoba has fallen below 10, although one new cases was announced Wednesday.

That brings the total in Manitoba to 298.

Province announcing 1 new case of #COVID19 today, bringing the total to 298. Other numbers: – 282 recovered.

– 9 active cases.

– death toll remains at 7.

– 824 tests performed Tuesday. — Marney Blunt (@MarneyBlunt) June 3, 2020

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, said four cases are part of a cluster related to temporary foreign workers in the Southern Health region of the province.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba remains at seven.

The update today means four of Manitoba's nine active cases of COVID-19 are that cluster in the Southern Health Region. #glbwpg — Diana Foxall (@CJOBdiana) June 3, 2020

About an hour before the press conference, the province announced an ease of restrictions around hospital visits, starting Friday.

