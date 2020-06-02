Two more coronavirus cases confirmed in Manitoba Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba has two new cases of COVID-19.

Provincial public health officials said Tuesday that as of 9:30 a.m., the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases in Manitoba is 297.

There are currently 12 active cases, the province said, and 278 individuals who have recovered from the novel coronavirus, while the number of COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba remains at seven.

There are currently no Manitobans in hospital or intensive care due to the virus, and as of Monday, an additional 406 lab tests were performed, bring the total test count to 45,099 since early February.

The province also said it has been working with the Manitoba Trucking Association to develop a plan for truckers when it comes to asymptomatic testing.

Manitoba’s chief public health official Dr. Brent Roussin said Monday that two previous cases of COVID-19 in the province were related to truck drivers who had traveled to the United States.

Both drivers self-isolated quickly after noticing symptoms.

