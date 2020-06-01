Manitoba health officials to give coronavirus update Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials will update Manitobans on the province’s ongoing response to COVID-19 Monday.

The province has scheduled a press conference for 1 p.m.

The press conference comes the day the government kicks off Manitoba’s second phase of reopening.

As of Monday, Manitobans will be allowed to visit dine-in restaurants, drink in bars and go bowling, as the province eases more restrictions that were put in place to help fight COVID-19.

Manitoba reported one new case of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 295 cases, although most have recovered and no one is in hospital.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

