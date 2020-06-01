Restaurants, bars, some school services allowed today in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans will be allowed to visit dine-in restaurants, drink in bars and go bowling today, as the province eases more restrictions that were put in place to help fight COVID-19.

It’s the second phase of the government’s relaunch of services after seeing few new infections in recent weeks.

Restaurants, which had been limited to patio and takeout service, are being allowed to serve customers indoors, but at half capacity.

Bars can also reopen with fewer patrons, although common areas such as pool tables and dance floors remain off limits.

Recreational sports _ everything from bowling alleys to beer-league softball _ are also back, as are nail salons and tattoo parlours.

Classroom learning isn’t returning, but schools can reopen for tutoring, assessments in small groups and for some extracurricular activities.

There are still many venues that must remain closed, including bingo halls, movie theatres, concert venues and amusement parks.

Manitoba reported one new case of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 295 cases, although most have recovered and no one is in hospital.

