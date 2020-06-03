Visitors allowed again in Manitoba hospitals starting Friday: health minister

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s health minister says visitors will be allowed in local hospitals and health centres again starting Friday, but restrictions will remain.

“During the peak of the pandemic, in-person visits had to be limited as we took every necessary step to prevent the spread of this virus,” said Minister Cameron Friesen.

But those restrictions will start to ease as early as June 5.

Groups of visitors still aren’t allowed, nor can many people see one patient. However, a patient can identify a “single designated support person who may visit daily,” said Friesen.

“Our goal is to find a balance for the longer-term; a balance that will enable visits with loved ones to occur, with all necessary precautions in place.” Tweet This

Some background on the new rules:

Shared Health’s Chief Nursing Officer, Lanette Siragusa, said she heard numerous stories from people about not being able to visit their loved ones over the past few months.