Canada

City of Montreal to provide update on economic recovery plan amid coronavirus crisis

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 5:10 pm
Customers shop for shoes at Brown's shoe store as many non-essential businesses are allowed to reopen Monday, May 25, 2020 in Montreal.
Customers shop for shoes at Brown's shoe store as many non-essential businesses are allowed to reopen Monday, May 25, 2020 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The City of Montreal is providing an update Tuesday afternoon on what it is calling the relaunch of its economy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is holding a press conference joined by a panel of local experts put together by the city.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Montreal rolls out financial measures to help Montrealers, businesses amid pandemic

Members of the panel are all professors from Quebec universities with expertise in areas ranging from public finances to urban planning.

The announcement comes a few days after public health gave the green light to reopen some retail stores and businesses in the Greater Montreal area on May 25 as the province recorded its lowest number of deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus pandemic in over a month.

More to come.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

