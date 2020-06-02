City of Montreal to provide update on economic recovery plan amid coronavirus crisis

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Montreal is providing an update Tuesday afternoon on what it is calling the relaunch of its economy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is holding a press conference joined by a panel of local experts put together by the city.

Members of the panel are all professors from Quebec universities with expertise in areas ranging from public finances to urban planning.

The announcement comes a few days after public health gave the green light to reopen some retail stores and businesses in the Greater Montreal area on May 25 as the province recorded its lowest number of deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus pandemic in over a month.

More to come.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise