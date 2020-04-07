Menu

Coronavirus: Montreal cancels all festivals, sporting events, public gatherings until July 2

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 3:38 pm
In this file photo, crowds gather in downtown Montreal for Grand Prix festivities. All festivities in Montreal have been cancelled until July 2 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
In this file photo, crowds gather in downtown Montreal for Grand Prix festivities. All festivities in Montreal have been cancelled until July 2 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

The City of Montreal has announced the cancellation of all festivals, sporting events and public gatherings until July 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That means Quebec’s Fête nationale, which falls on June 24, and Canada Day festivities will not be held.

The city says the decision was made Tuesday in accordance with directives issued by the Quebec government.

READ MORE: Quebec coronavirus deaths rise to 150 as province prepares to release projections

Montreal has been under a state of emergency since March 27 and remains the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Quebec.

On Tuesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city climbed to 4, 407, close to half of the province’s 9,340 cases.

Last week, Montreal’s Jazz Festival was cancelled, as were the FrancoFolies de Montéal music festival and the Tour de l’Île de Montréal bike tour.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Montreal’s Just for Laughs Festival postponed to fall, Jazz Festival cancelled

The Just for Laughs Festival announced it was postponing festivities until the fall.

The Canadian Grand Prix has also been postponed, but a new date for the Montreal-based Formula One race has yet to be scheduled.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Canadian Grand Prix postponed due to pandemic

In a press release, the City of Montreal said all its actions to reduce the spread of the virus follow the recommendations issued by the regional public health department.

City officials are also reminding Montrealers that containing the infection is everyone’s responsibility.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesCanadian Grand Prixmontreal coronavirusJFL FestivalMontreal cancellations
