Coronavirus: Montreal declares state of emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

The City of Montreal declared a state of emergency Friday afternoon as the number of cases of COVID-19 jumped to 971, representing 48 per cent of cases in the province.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the decision was made at the request of Quebec’s public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda.

Earlier in the day, the Quebec government announced 10 more deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 18.

