City of Montreal says its finances sound enough to face coronavirus crisis

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Montreal says it is financially prepared to face the potential impact the novel coronavirus crisis will have on its economy.

The city made the comments as it released its annual financial report, posting a surplus of $250.9 million, the highest in the past 11 years, officials said.

“Thanks to a healthy management of our public finances these past few years and to this day, we are able to act promptly to minimize the impact of an unforeseen pause and have the fundamentals in place to perform a fast relaunch,” said Benoit Dorais, the city’s executive committee president.

However optimistic the tone was, Dorais admitted it wasn’t possible to measure the exact impact the coronavirus crisis will have on the city’s finances.

“We’re analyzing our revenues and expenses and working on different scenarios,” Dorais said.

Story continues below advertisement

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Dorais explained the current surplus was due to a strong economy and a well-performing housing market.

As housing continues to be a priority for the city, Dorais said plans to create 12,000 social and affordable housing units on the island by 2021 are still in place. But he admitted there could be delays in finalizing the projects that are currently under construction.

Overall, he said he was proud of the city’s financial health.

“They should be proud, they’re good numbers,” said Moshe Lander, a Concordia University economy professor.

“They got the big picture right.”

But the economist says a few things are missing.

“Where is the preparation for the downturn in the cycle?” Lander said. “Self-congratulation shouldn’t become overconfidence. This is the type of thing you should be doing when you have these surpluses.”

One of those potential downturn cycles could be seen in the housing market.

Until before the coronavirus crisis hit, the city was going through a property boom, which, according to the municipal government, generated a $94.6-million revenue coming from real estate transfer fees and $26.3 million in construction permit fees this past year.

Story continues below advertisement

“You build today in the anticipation there is going to be people there to fill it. Are we going to be talking five years from now in a property glut?” Lander said.

The City of Montreal has unveiled several measures aimed at helping local businesses deal with the crisis and is unveiling more economic measures on Wednesday.

Dorais said the city is expecting the provincial government to foot a part of the bill the coronavirus crisis is costing the city.