3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in New Brunswick connected to health-care professional

At Thursday’s press briefing, Premier Blaine Higgs said information on this health-care professional has been passed along to the RCMP to determine exactly what took place and whether charges are warranted.“I understand the person’s employer is also looking into the matter and I am confident the appropriate steps to address this incident will be taken.”

CEO of Vitalité Health Network Gilles Lanteigne said it has been contact-tracing since Wednesday afternoon and has so far tested 50 to 60 employees who had been in direct or indirect contact with the physician.“We do the staff and the physicians that are under Vitalité and then probably help test the community contacts by doing over 100 tests,” said Lanteigne.As a result of the recent case of the health-care professional, the province announced that the emergency department at the Campbellton Regional Hospital is closed until further notice due to the increased risk of COVID-19 .“Non-urgent or elective health-care services at the hospital have also been put on hold. For now, patients seeking emergency care are asked to visit the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst,” the province said in a statement.

Back to Orange level

Higgs said many Zone 5 health-care workers and their families “are concerned about their potential exposure to the virus.”“They are doing the right thing by getting tested and self-isolating until they have the results. Health-care workers in Bathurst are being asked to take on additional patients while their colleagues in Campbellton are unable to work,” he said.On Wednesday, Zone 5 transitioned back to Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.“The only reason we went back to Orange in that case (was) because we have a lot of contact tracing to do… so being very aware and needing to close the hospital in the region right now,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.So far, she said 811 has received many calls, and about 290 people will be tested.“We have great capacity to do that.”

In the meantime, Russell said the province could see transmission of the virus in other parts of New Brunswick if people have travelled to Zone 5 (Campbellton region) and did not maintain physical distancing.Russell also noted that testing in the coming days will reveal a lot of information about the extent of transmission that may have taken place.