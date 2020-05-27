Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick confirmed Wednesday one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 123.

The province said the three recent confirmed cases have been established as travel-related, and are still active.

The newest case is an individual between 50 and 59 in Zone 5 (Campbellton region). The previous two confirmed cases include an individual over 90 and another individual under 19.

“These cases are linked to someone who travelled back to New Brunswick and did not self-isolate. The case involved a health-care worker who saw patients and also worked at the Campbellton Regional Hospital,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, at the press briefing.

“Everyone in the province who has been in the Campbellton region or has been in contact with someone who travelled from there, needs to self-monitor for symptoms over the next 14 days. If you start to have symptoms, please call Tele-Care 811 to get tested.”

As a result of the newest case who had lots of contact with people after returning from travel, Russell announced that the Campbellton region is transitioning back to Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan immediately so that Public Health can control the situation.

As part of the Orange phase, New Brunswick households can choose to spend time with one other household if both households agree to the arrangement.

The practice, which New Brunswick is calling a “two-household bubble” is not interchangeable and once a household chooses another household to be in their bubble, the two households are stuck together.

Russell stressed that people should limit their contact with people as much as possible during this time in Zone 5.

Zone 5 extends from Whites Brook to the Village of Belledune, including Tide Head, Atholville, Campbellton, Dalhousie, Eel River Dundee, Eel River Bar First Nation, Balmoral, Charlo and Belledune.

At the press briefing, Premier Blaine Higgs also reminded the public of their responsibility to follow Public Health directives as the province reopens.

“By pushing against restrictions, you are endangering not just yourself, but your family, friends and fellow New Brunswickers,” said Higgs. “Now is not the time for New Brunswickers to take unnecessary risks, which could undo all the hard work it took to get us to this point.”

​​​Higgs also said that Public Health officials are working with partners to establish mobile testing in the affected communities in Zone 5.

“Health-care workers in this particular zone should refrain from working in more than one health-care facility,” Higgs said.

According to the province, the following rules apply to Zone 5 only:

A two-household bubble is permitted. Your household can join up with one other household, if both households mutually agree. You must not have close contact with anyone else. You cannot join up with more than one household or bubble.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths cannot operate at this time.

Personal services businesses such as barbers, hairstylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists cannot operate at this time.

All other zones in New Brunswick are currently transitioning to the Yellow level, where hairstylists, dentists, massage therapists, chiropractors and gyms are being allowed to open.

To date, 23,296 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick and 120 people have recovered from their illness.

