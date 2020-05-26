New Brunswick reports 1 new case of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick confirms one new case of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 122.

The new case, which is under investigation, is an individual above the age of 90 in the Campbellton region, according to the province.

To date, 22,920 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick. The number of active cases is two and 120 people have recovered from their illness. None of the active cases are in hospital.

“Every New Brunswicker should remain vigilant,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a press release.

“Please continue to limit your close contacts to prevent the chance of spreading the virus, especially to those who are more vulnerable to complications of COVID-19. Although community transmission has not been confirmed, it is important to be aware that it remains a possibility.”

New Brunswick is currently in Phase 3 (Yellow) of the COVID-19 recovery, which allows businesses like gyms and hair salons to open.