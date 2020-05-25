No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Monday.

At this time, the total number of cases remains at 121.

Only one case is considered active, with 120 people having recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The COVID-19 case reported Thursday in the Campbellton region was the first reported in the province in several weeks.

There have been no deaths as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

To date there have been 22,572 tests conducted in the province, 271 of which were carried out on Sunday.

The yellow phase of New Brunswick’s recovery plan is well underway and permits the gathering of groups of 50 or fewer people starting on May 29.

Physical-distancing rules must still be followed when possible.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

— With a file from Graeme Benjamin