New Brunswick reports no new cases on first day of new COVID-19 recovery phase

New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of novel coronavirus on Saturday, the first full day of the ‘yellow’ phase in its COVID-19 recovery plan.

The total number of cases remains at 121 with only one case active at this time.

There have been no deaths as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

As part of the province’s ‘yellow’ phase, New Brunswick’s gyms and hair salons have been permitted to open.

Social bubbles will also be extended to include family and friends, but the government is still asking people to keep their bubbles as small as possible and keep indoor gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

On May 29, more businesses will be permitted to open, including swimming pools, saunas and water parks, yoga and dance studios, gyms and rinks.

That same day, “low contact” sports will be permitted, provided they can show how they plan to limit close contact.

To date there have been 21,989 tests conducted in the province, 237 of which were carried out on Friday.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, did not provide a televised update on Saturday.

They are scheduled to provide the next update on Monday.