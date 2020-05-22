Menu

Health

New Brunswick to move to third recovery phase Friday

By Silas Brown Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 8:31 am
Premier Blaine Higgs speaks at the New Brunswick COVID-19 update on May 7, 2020. .
Premier Blaine Higgs speaks at the New Brunswick COVID-19 update on May 7, 2020. . File

Details on New Brunswick’s third recovery phase are expected to come on Friday morning and could allow more businesses to open along with more freedom for social interaction.

It has been exactly two weeks since the second phase began, allowing the majority of businesses and registered health professions to begin operating again under strict controls.

READ MORE: New Brunswick to enter 3rd phase of recovery on Friday: Higgs

Materials circulated by the government when the phased recovery approach was announced suggest that hairstylists and barbers could be allowed to open along with churches and fitness centres.

New Brunswick has released its phased approach to re-opening during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Brunswick has released its phased approach to re-opening during the COVID-19 pandemic. Government of New Brunswick - HO

Family bubbles may also be extended from two households to “family and friends” and physically distant gatherings from 10 to 50 people.

READ MORE: New Brunswick confirms 1 new case of COVID-19

New Brunswick reported it’s first new case of COVID-19 in two weeks on Thursday. The total of confirmed cases currently sits at 121 with one active.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell are expected to provide details on what is and isn’t included in the newest phase during a 10:30 a.m. briefing.

Coronavirus COVID-19 New Brunswick Blaine Higgs COVID-19 New Brunswick Dr. Jennifer Russell coronavirus New Brunswick New Brunswick COVID-19 Recovery Plan
