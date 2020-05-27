Winnipeg business hopes to help others in new cleaning procedures

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg business is dedicating itself to ensuring other businesses can continue a smooth transition following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Manitoba Tourism Education Council is working with local businesses to get them ready for their employees to return to work.

They’ve launched program to help teach crews better cleaning techniques as we continue to deal with COVID-19.

“Things that were typically never cleaned are going to be cleaned and constantly depending on the traffic of the area,” explained Shannon Fontaine, the CEO of the Manitoba Tourism Education Council.

It’s a one-hour program that can be completed online. It focuses on the significance of following cleaning procedures by adjusting current practices.

It’s recommended that each company’s cleaning staff takes the course, regular staff are also being encouraged to sign up.

“So if it was a hotel it’s be your housekeepers, if you’re a restaurant or retail you may have contract cleaners, they would take it and then your staff,” said Fontaine.

“The scope is bigger than what your cleaners that come in once, twice or three times a week (do). It needs to be constant where your staff are involved with it,” says Fontaine.

The interest has been overwhelming since the program went live on Tuesday morning, with hundreds of business having already signed up, including a series of gyms that hope they’ll be able to reopen in phase 2 of the province’s plan.

