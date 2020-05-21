Coronavirus: Winnipeg restaurant shares plans for new dining experience

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg restaurant owner is preparing to welcome guests back with strict new protocols once he gets the go-ahead from the Manitoba government as part of Phase 2 of the province’s reopening plan.

To start, Kris Kopansky, co-owner of Brazen Hall, said guests will be asked to wait outside for their table to be ready.

Once inside, Kopansky said everyone will be required to sanitize their hands before being seated and menus will no longer be at tables. Guests are instead being asked to pick their meal online, however, disposable menus will be available for any less tech-savvy customers.

There will be a one-way route to the washroom and people will be asked to wash their hands before and after their trip to the restroom.

Kopansky said servers, who will be screened before clocking in, will be wearing masks while on the job.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how the public reacts,” he said.

“I feel that there are kind of two sides as to what’s expected of the dining room experience.”

Brazen Hall, which typically seats 200 people, has been closed since March 19 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants and bars will be able to reopen at 50 per cent capacity indoors, according to the draft plan of Phase 2 announced by premier Brian Pallister on Thursday.

Pallister did not give a date but said it will depend on how the numbers look.

Phase 2 was previously scheduled for possible implementation no earlier than June 1.

“A lot of nervous energy right now, just not having that date keeps us on our toes,” Kopansky said.

Brazen Hall laid off about 80 per cent of its staff while it was closed.

Kopansky is hoping to hire back as many as he can, noting that extra staff will be required to ensure new protocols are being followed.

Kopansky said increased cleaning and keeping tables 6 ft. apart are also part of the reopening plan.

​”It’s definitely a time where people are a little bit undecided but we are going to make sure that our guests feel that they are very safe inside of our place.”