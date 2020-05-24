New coronavirus death reported in London-Middlesex, 4 more cases confirmed

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says another person in London-Middlesex has died due to the novel coronavirus.

They say the deceased is a woman in her 80s, and her death is associated with a retirement home.

In addition, four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed locally Sunday, with no new recoveries.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the area now sits at 499, with 363 recoveries and 49 deaths.

According to MLHU numbers, three of the four new cases involve staff at seniors homes.

Health officials say 462 of the region’s cases have been reported in London, where all four new cases were confirmed.

Elsewhere, there have been 20 cases in Strathroy-Caradoc, seven in Middlesex Centre, four in North Middlesex, four in Thames Centre and one each in Lucan-Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

It’s unclear how many cases remain active in each location.

A chart from the MLHU showing the number of cases in London and Middlesex by reported date, Jan. 24 to May 22, 2020. Middlesex-London Health Unit

Around 20 per cent of the region’s cases have involved hospitalizations, including 5.61 per cent who have been admitted to intensive care.

At least 17 COVID-19 patients were being treated in University and Victoria hospitals as of midnight Friday, according to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).

The number of active outbreaks remains unchanged at seven, all of which are at local long-term care and retirement homes.

The most recent outbreak was declared on Wednesday at Henley Place, a long-term care home in London. It’s the second outbreak to be declared at the home, after an outbreak that was active from March 28 until May 17.

A chart from MLHU showing the number of cases in London and Middlesex by association with a long-term care home, retirement home, or other, Jan. 24 to May 23, 2020. MLHU

Outbreaks remain active at Country Terrace, Mount Hope Centre for Long-Term Care (St. Mary’s 5th Floor), Waverly Mansion, Sisters of St. Joseph, Meadow Park Care Centre and Kensington Village (LTCH).

As of Sunday, 99 cases have been reported in long-term care homes involving 58 residents and 41 staff members, while 65 cases have been reported in retirement homes involving 43 residents and 22 staff members.

At least 41 staff members at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) have tested positive during the pandemic, a figure that remains unchanged from its previous update on Wednesday. It’s not clear how many cases have resolved and where the staff worked within LHSC.

Provincially, Ontario reported 460 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 25,500.

It’s the highest single-day increase in cases since May 8.

The death count increased by 25, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,073.

Nearly 19,500 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 76.4 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Just under 11,400 additional tests have been conducted, and around 3,200 cases are under investigation.

Nationally, Canada is seeing 84,068 cases of the new coronavirus after 460 more were confirmed Sunday, the death count rose by 25 to 6,380, and the number of recoveries increased by 331 to 43,415.

Elgin and Oxford

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in the region as of Sunday, according to health officials.

This brings the total number of cases in the area to 72.

The number of deaths and recoveries remain the same, at four and 57, respectively.

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) says there’s one active outbreak — at a long-term care facility in Ingersoll, where seven staff have been confirmed positive at Secord Trails Care Community as of Sunday morning. The outbreak was declared on May 18.

No residents have tested positive at the facility, according to SWPH.

The outbreak at Secord Trails is one of three to be declared in the region. The other two, at Beattie Manor and Caressant Care Bonnie Place, have since been resolved.

A chart from SWPH showing the per cent positivity rate of coronavirus tests in the region, April 3 to May 23, 2020. SWPH

Ten cases remain active in SWPH jurisdiction, nine of them in Oxford County, including four in Ingersoll, two in Tillsonburg and Woodstock, and one in East Zorra-Tavistock.

One is located in Elgin County in Malahide, according to the health unit.

As of Sunday, 4,021 tests had been administered in Elgin and Oxford counties. Of those, 230 were awaiting results.

Huron and Perth

The number of deaths and recoveries remain the same compared to Saturday, but health officials say one more person has tested positive as of Sunday.

The region has now seen 51 COVID-19 cases, five deaths and 44 recoveries.

Health officials say the new case involves a resident of North Perth, where there are now a total of four cases, three of which have resolved.

A chart from HPPH showing cumulative totals of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and recoveries from early March to May 24, 2020. The health unit notes the graph uses symptom onset date for cumulative confirmed cases. If the person does not have symptoms, the date of the swab test is used. HPPH

Of the region’s five deaths, four have been linked to the resolved outbreak at Greenwood Court in Stratford. The home saw 10 staff infections and six resident infections.

Stratford itself has seen 25 of the region’s reported cases.

The health unit says at least 23 health-care workers in the area have tested positive for coronavirus.

As of Sunday, the health unit says 2,744 tests have been administered in Huron and Perth. Of those, 113 were awaiting test results.

Sarnia and Lambton

Local health officials say two more people have recovered from COVID-19, but two more have tested positive for the virus as of late Saturday night.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the region to 247, with 175 recoveries — about 71 per cent of cases.

The death count remains unchanged at 20.

One of the cases is linked to a resident at Vision Nursing Home, a long-term care facility in Sarnia, which has had an active outbreak of COVID-19 since April 23.

It’s the fifth day in a row that cases have been confirmed at the facility, which has now seen a total of 21 residents and 19 staff test positive.

Four residents of this facility have also died.

A chart from Lambton Public Health showing the number of confirmed cases in the county by reported date, March 24 to May 23, 2020. Lambton Public Health

The facility is home to one of three active outbreaks.

The other two, at Marshall Gowland Manor and Village on the St. Clair, were declared active on May 15.

It’s unclear how many cases linked to the three outbreaks remain active.

Three other outbreaks at Landmark Village, Lambton Meadowview Villa and Sumac Lodge have since been declared over.

Health unit figures show long-term care and retirement home residents make up nearly a quarter of all cases, 22 per cent, while health-care workers make up 17 per cent.

Sarnia’s Bluewater Health was treating four confirmed COVID-19 patients as of Sunday morning — one less from Saturday, in addition to 14 patients who were suspected positive or awaiting tests — six more compared to the day before.

— With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca and Matthew Trevithick