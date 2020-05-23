Worker at London, Ont., Real Canadian Superstore tests positive on presumptive coronavirus test

Send this page to someone via email

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore location on Oxford Street East at Gammage Street in London, Ont., has tested positive on a presumptive test for the novel coronavirus, the chain’s parent company, Loblaws Inc., announced late Saturday.

In a statement, the company said the worker’s last day at the store was May 23, but noted the individual was not symptomatic and “wore a mask throughout.”

Loblaws provided no additional information, including where in the store the employee had been working or what other days they had been at the store.

In the statement, the company said it had arranged for additional cleaning, noting the store was expected to be “open as usual” on Sunday.

The company said it was also reaching out to the Middlesex-London Health Unit to investigate the employee’s recent shifts and direct contacts, and says any other employees who may have been potentially exposed have been instructed to stay home and self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Customers who recently bought something at the store were being notified out of an abundance of caution, Loblaws said.

“We understand that you may have questions and want to assure you that we take your safety, and the safety of our team, very seriously,” read an email to customers.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We will work with the local public health team on any further directions and encourage you to reach out to them if you need more information.”

It’s the second time an employee at the store has tested positive on a presumptive test for the novel coronavirus.

In late April, health officials reported that a food handler who prepared bread at the store had tested positive on a presumptive test and was later confirmed to have COVID-19.

The staff member had worked on April 25 and 26 while they were symptomatic.

That case came less than a week after a worker at the west London Real Canadian Superstore at 1205 Oxford St. W. tested positive on a presumptive test. In that case, the employee had not been in the store since April 20.

Just last week, an employee at the Darryll and Tracy’s No Frills near Highbury Avenue and Huron Street tested positive on a presumptive test.

Story continues below advertisement

A post on the company’s Facebook page said that individual last worked on May 12.

Local health officials reported four new coronavirus cases and six recoveries in London and Middlesex on Saturday.