Worker at Real Canadian Superstore in London tests positive on presumptive test for coronavirus

The Real Canadian Superstore has confirmed an employee at its 825 Oxford St. E. location at Gammage Street in London, Ont., has recently tested positive on a presumptive test for the novel coronavirus.

The company says the employee was last in the store on Sun., April 26.

In an email to recent customers, the company says it is taking additional steps on top of “daily disinfectant protocols” and “social-distancing practices” put in place in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The company says it arranged for a thorough deep clean and sanitization of the store, which has since reopened.

It is also “reaching out to the local public health authority to investigate the team member’s recent shifts and direct contacts.” Any potentially exposed team members have been directed to stay home and self-isolate, the company says, and customers “who recently transacted at this store” are being notified “out of an abundance of caution.”

The statement closes by adding that the company “will work with the local public health team on any further directions” and encourages customers to reach out to public health authorities if they require further information.

The presumptive case at the Oxford and Gammage Superstore location comes less than a week after a staff member at Oakridge Mall’s Real Canadian Superstore at 1205 Oxford St. W. tested positive on a presumptive test for the novel coronavirus. In that case, the employee had not been in the store since April 20.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.