Canada

Coronavirus: LCBO store in London, Ont., shuts down after employee tested positive

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted April 11, 2020 5:05 pm
According to a statement released Saturday, the LCBO located at 900 Oxford Street East "will be closed to the public while deep cleaning takes place.".
According to a statement released Saturday, the LCBO located at 900 Oxford Street East "will be closed to the public while deep cleaning takes place.". Ryan Rocca / Global News File

The LCBO says an employee at one of its locations in London, Ont., has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement released Saturday, the LCBO located at 900 Oxford Street East is “closed to the public while deep cleaning takes place.”

The employee last worked in-store on April 4 and is currently resting at home, the statement said.

The LCBO says the notice was provided out of transparency for customers who may have recently shopped at this location.

Earlier this week, a worker at Shoppers Drug Mart in London was confirmed to have the virus.

Locally, there are 197 positive cases in London-Middlesex.

