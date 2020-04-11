Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Shoppers Drug Mart worker tests positive in northwest London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted April 11, 2020 11:11 am
A spokesperson for Shoppers said the company is reaching out to the local health unit.
A spokesperson for Shoppers said the company is reaching out to the local health unit. Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press

Shoppers Drug Mart has confirmed one of its staff members working at the Sherwood Mall location in London, Ont., has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released earlier this week, the company says the worker has not been at the store since April 6.

READ MORE: London, Ont. Lowe’s employee contracts coronavirus

A spokesperson for Shoppers told 980 CFPL Saturday morning the company is reaching out to the local public health unit and “have taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased disinfectant protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store.”

The store was closed for a thorough cleaning, and has since reopened, according to the spokesperson.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 3 Costco employees test positive in Anjou, Montreal

They add employees who worked closely with this individual are at home in self-isolation, monitoring for any symptoms.

The statement says customers who recently transacted at the store have also been notified.

Locally, there are 183 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19LondonCoronavirus CasesLondon OntarioShoppers Drug MartShoppersCoronavirus LondonSherwood Mall
