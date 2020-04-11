Coronavirus: Shoppers Drug Mart worker tests positive in northwest London, Ont.

Shoppers Drug Mart has confirmed one of its staff members working at the Sherwood Mall location in London, Ont., has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement released earlier this week, the company says the worker has not been at the store since April 6.
A spokesperson for Shoppers told 980 CFPL Saturday morning the company is reaching out to the local public health unit and “have taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased disinfectant protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store.”
The store was closed for a thorough cleaning, and has since reopened, according to the spokesperson.
They add employees who worked closely with this individual are at home in self-isolation, monitoring for any symptoms.
The statement says customers who recently transacted at the store have also been notified.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Locally, there are 183 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.
COMMENTS