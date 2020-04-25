Worker at London Ont. Superstore shows positive on presumptive test for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A staff member at Oakridge Mall’s Real Canadian Superstore in London Ont., has tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19, according to the supermarket chain.

In a statement issued Friday, the company said the employee has not been inside the store, located at 1205 Oxford Street West, since April 20.

It says a thorough deep-clean and sanitation has been arranged, and the store is expected to open as usual Saturday.

The company also stated it has reached out to the local public health authority to investigate the staff member’s recent shifts and direct contacts.

Any potentially-exposed workers have been instructed to stay home and self-isolate while customers who recently transacted at the location are being notified, according to the statement.

Locally, the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the area’s total to 357. The number of deaths sits at 26. Health officials also reported 10 more people have recovered, bringing that total to 173.

1:06 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario reports 640 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 13,519 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario reports 640 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 13,519