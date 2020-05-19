Worker at London, Ont., No Frills store tests presumed positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

An employee at Darryll and Tracy’s London No Frills store has tested positive on a presumptive test for the coronavirus.

The No Frills is located at 1272 Highbury Ave. in London.

A post on the company’s Facebook pages said the individual last worked on May 12.

“We have a number of protocols in place at the store-level, including daily sanitization and social distancing practices to minimize the risk of exposure to our customers and team members,” the post read.

According to the company, the store received additional cleaning before opening as usual on Tuesday.

This is the second case of grocery store working testing positive for the coronavirus in London.

On April 25, it was reported that a staff member at Oakridge mall’s Real Canadian Superstore in London had also been tested with a presumed positive result.

On Tuesday, the MLHU reported 11 new cases, the largest single-day increase since May 10.

The update brings the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 484, of which 337, or about 69 per cent, have recovered.

