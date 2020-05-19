Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Worker at London, Ont., No Frills store tests presumed positive for coronavirus

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 6:46 pm
Darryll and Tracy’s London No Frills on located at 1272 Highbury Ave in London.
Darryll and Tracy’s London No Frills on located at 1272 Highbury Ave in London. Google Maps

An employee at Darryll and Tracy’s London No Frills store has tested positive on a presumptive test for the coronavirus.

The No Frills is located at 1272 Highbury Ave. in London.

A post on the company’s Facebook pages said the individual last worked on May 12.

“We have a number of protocols in place at the store-level, including daily sanitization and social distancing practices to minimize the risk of exposure to our customers and team members,” the post read.

READ MORE: Worker at London Ont. Superstore shows positive on presumptive test for COVID-19

According to the company, the store received additional cleaning before opening as usual on Tuesday.

This is the second case of grocery store working testing positive for the coronavirus in London.

Story continues below advertisement

On April 25, it was reported that a staff member at Oakridge mall’s Real Canadian Superstore in London had also been tested with a presumed positive result.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Tuesday, the MLHU reported 11 new cases, the largest single-day increase since May 10.

The update brings the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 484, of which 337, or about 69 per cent, have recovered.

Ontario’s 1st nurse has passed away after contracting coronavirus
Ontario’s 1st nurse has passed away after contracting coronavirus

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaOntario CoronavirusCoronavirus LondonNo FrillsCoronavirus New Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.