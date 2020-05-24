Ontario reports 460 new coronavirus cases, marking highest increase in over 2 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 460 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 25,500.

It’s the highest single-day increase in cases since May 8.

Twenty-five new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,073.

Nearly 19,500 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 76.4 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Just under 11,400 additional tests have been conducted bringing the total number completed in the province to 611,369. Around 3,200 cases are under investigation.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 878, with 148 in intensive care and 104 on a ventilator.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,525 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario.

