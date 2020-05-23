Menu

Canada

Western University’s Homecoming 2020 goes virtual due to coronavirus

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted May 23, 2020 2:21 pm
Updated May 23, 2020 2:26 pm
This year's homecoming was scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 16 to 18, and the dates remain the same for the virtual program. .
This year's homecoming was scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 16 to 18, and the dates remain the same for the virtual program. . Peter Spiro / Getty Images

A London Ont., university is making arrangements to keep one of its traditions alive despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Western University says it is proceeding with its 71st annual Homecoming this year, but with the twist.

Given continuing safety measures being taken amid the COVID-19 crisis, including the prohibition of large gatherings, “for this year’s Homecoming 2020, we’ve made the decision we’re going to offer a virtual program,” said Tyler Forkes, Western’s executive director of alumni relations.

READ MORE: Western University marks 70th homecoming, 50th anniversary of Saugeen-Maitland Hall

This year’s homecoming was scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 16 to 18, and the dates remain the same for the virtual program.

Details regarding the virtual program are set to be announced in the summer, according to the university.

Story continues below advertisement
Do you still need to practise social distancing when wearing a face mask?
Do you still need to practise social distancing when wearing a face mask?

Forkes said Western is expecting to host Homecoming 2021 in-person, and ensuring it is “bigger and better than ever.”

READ MORE: Western’s FoCo party resulted in over $300K in policing costs, 31 hospitalized: emergency officials

“We decided for next year’s Homecoming, [it] is going to take place in late-September. What that will do for us is ensure greater likelihood of enjoyable weather, [and] also allows greater participation by our [current] students.”

The date for next year’s homecoming is scheduled for September 24 to 26.

Forkes said the school usually sees more than 10,000 alumni returning to campus each year for homecoming.

