Western University’s Homecoming 2020 goes virtual due to coronavirus

A London Ont., university is making arrangements to keep one of its traditions alive despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Western University says it is proceeding with its 71st annual Homecoming this year, but with the twist.

Given continuing safety measures being taken amid the COVID-19 crisis, including the prohibition of large gatherings, “for this year’s Homecoming 2020, we’ve made the decision we’re going to offer a virtual program,” said Tyler Forkes, Western’s executive director of alumni relations.

This year’s homecoming was scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 16 to 18, and the dates remain the same for the virtual program.

Details regarding the virtual program are set to be announced in the summer, according to the university.

Forkes said Western is expecting to host Homecoming 2021 in-person, and ensuring it is “bigger and better than ever.”

“We decided for next year’s Homecoming, [it] is going to take place in late-September. What that will do for us is ensure greater likelihood of enjoyable weather, [and] also allows greater participation by our [current] students.”

The date for next year’s homecoming is scheduled for September 24 to 26.

Forkes said the school usually sees more than 10,000 alumni returning to campus each year for homecoming.