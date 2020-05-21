Menu

Health

Campbellford hospital treats first COVID-19 patient in emergency department

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 10:03 am
Campbellford Memorial Hospital has treated its first COVID-19 patient in the emergency department.
Campbellford Memorial Hospital treated its first patient with the novel coronavirus in the emergency department on Tuesday.

According to the Trent Hills, Ont., hospital, an individual visited the emergency department, where its medical team swabbed the patient and screened for symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The hospital, located 50 kilometres southeast of Peterborough, says the patient was sent home to self-isolate, as it was determined the patient did not require hospital admission.

The hospital says it is working with the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit and medical officers of health to provide followup care and contact management with the confirmed COVID-19 patient.

“It’s important to acknowledge the planning, preparation and infection control efforts occurring to date within the hospital to ensure the safety of our hospital community and limit the potential spread of infection,” said hospital president and CEO Varouj Eskedjian.

We are grateful to the care team who supported this patient with warmth, compassion and professionalism. Our team from ED, diagnostic imaging and lab worked effectively together. This experience indicates the systems and process we have established worked really well when we needed them most.”

Marilyn Petherick, an infection control/operating room nurse at the hospital, says the coronavirus pandemic has brought infection control and the best practices the hospital promotes every day to the forefront.

“It’s why handwashing, social distancing and the proper use of personal protective equipment are so essential,” she said. “What we do in our physical environment impacts the lives of other people. Within the hospital and in our community, we must all continue to be vigilant with our social distancing and consistent handwashing to reduce the spread of infection within our community.”

Dr. Bruce Bain, the hospital’s chief of staff, says the emergency department has taken “significant steps” to support patients with COVID-19 symptoms while ensuring infection control practices to enhance safety for patients and care providers.

“We are also still here for you if you are seriously unwell and need immediate, urgent medical care,” said Bain. “Waiting too long may cause your problem to become much more serious and difficult to treat and may result in more permanent injury or disability.”

People with symptoms that fall outside of COVID-19 as defined by public health are encouraged to seek out medical support at the hospital’s emergency department if required.

“Campbellford Memorial Hospital’s emergency department has taken significant steps to support patients with COVID-19 symptoms while ensuring proper infection control practices to enhance the safety of patients and their care providers,” Bain said.

Trent Hills residents are encouraged to reach out to their family care provider or telemedicine clinics for common illnesses such as colds, earaches, sore throats, urinary tract infections, low-grade fevers and chronic pain management, among other minor health symptoms, the hospital said.

