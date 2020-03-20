New visitor restrictions at Campbellford Memorial Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Campbellford Memorial Hospital continues to provide essential services but is restricting all visitors within the hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday morning, the hospital announced it is restricting all visitors within the 34-bed health-care facility located in Trent Hills. Visitors for palliative patients and the acutely ill will be permitted to enter on a case-by-case basis in consultation with the health-care team, the hospital said.

In the emergency room, a parent or guardian can accompany a minor who is need of urgent care.

Anyone entering the building must do so through the emergency department door and will be screened to determine if any COVID-19 precautions need to be taken.

“We appreciate that this is difficult for many of our patients, but this is consistent with steps being taken in the long-term care sector as well as many other acute care hospitals, and it is for the protection of our patients, staff and the general public,” the hospital stated.

Story continues below advertisement

Other measures being taken at the hospital include the following:

The cafeteria is closed to the public but remains open for staff and physicians with a limited number of food options. The seating area is arranged to maintain the appropriate social distance. All patients receive all meals in their rooms.

Volunteers have ceased on-site duties, including all auxiliary volunteers, patient and family advisers, foundation volunteers, board members, spiritual care and St. John therapy dog volunteers.

Chaplain or priest special allowances will be made for all palliative and other patients who request visits.

All group programs are cancelled.

All hospital meetings and external events are cancelled.

All counselling and case management will provide phone support only.

Injections for early psychosis intervention (EPI) programs will be given in the clinic by an EPI nurse; medication renewals and all other regular contacts will be completed by phone. For psychiatry, medication renewals will be completed by phone. All other appointments will be offered via OTN on an urgent basis only.

All elective diagnostic imaging studies that have been booked are postponed. Services continue to inpatients, ER patients and outpatients with acute symptoms.

All surgical and endoscopy appointments and outpatient clinics have been cancelled until at least April 6. Requisitions and referrals received through the booking department will continue to be triaged by hospital technicians.

Outpatient falls prevention classes have been cancelled.

There are no group physiotherapy inpatient activities at this time; all physio has been moved to individualized treatments.

Diabetes education, dietician appointments, diabetic clinics and outpatient nutrition are all cancelled until April 6.

Geriatrician appointments are cancelled until at least April 8.

“We are taking essential steps to slow the spread of this virus and flatten the curve, but we are still here to provide the right care in the right place at the right time,” the hospital stated.

Story continues below advertisement

For patients who may be showing mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19, use the online self-assessment tool or call Telehealth at 1-866-797-000 or the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit at 1-866-888-4577.

Campbellford Memorial Hospital is not an assessment or testing centre for COVID-19.