Coronavirus: Campbellford hospital to cancel all minor surgical procedures for next 3 weeks

Campbellford Memorial Hospital (CMH) is taking measures to safeguard its staff and patients from the new coronavirus.

Starting Tuesday, CMH is closing ambulatory clinics, cancelling scopes and minor surgical procedures in the operating room, and re-scheduling non-essential diagnostic imaging procedures for the next three weeks.

All entry to the building is limited through the emergency department.

These measures will be re-evaluated on March 30 to determine whether to extend the cancellations beyond Monday, April 6.

Patients are limited to one visitor per patient and visiting hours are limited to 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. except on compassionate grounds.

Confused about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

