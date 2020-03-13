Woman tests positive for coronavirus in Cobourg, Ont., hospital: health officials

A Northumberland County woman in her 60s is the region’s first positive case of COVID-19 after visiting a hospital in Cobourg, Ont., this week.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, the woman attended Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Wednesday after showing symptoms of upper respiratory tract infection. She had recently travelled to Spain and Portugal and returned back to Canada on Air Transat Flight 337 from Libson, Portugal, to Toronto on March 6.