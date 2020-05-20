Coronavirus: Health unit reports 2 new confirmed cases in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Two new confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, the region’s health unit stated Wednesday.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, there are now 145 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the municipality, two more since Tuesday’s update.

Of the 145 cases, 118 (81 per cent) of them have been resolved, with one new recovery reported Wednesday. Nine of the cases required hospitalization and 30 have been deemed high-risk contacts, five fewer than was reported Tuesday.

Outbreaks in the municipality remain ongoing at Caressant Care in Lindsay, Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon and Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls.

Of the 32 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes due to COVID-19 complications, 28 of them were associated with the outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon. The outbreak was declared over on Friday.

In Northumberland County, there remain 16 cases (15 resolved) with an outbreak still declared at Maplewood Nursing Home in Brighton. All seven cases in Haliburton County have been resolved. Each county had one case that needed hospitalization.

Of the health unit’s 168 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in its jurisdiction, 140 are now resolved, or approximately 83 per cent.