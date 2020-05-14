Coronavirus outbreak declared over at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon: administrator

Send this page to someone via email

A novel coronavirus outbreak that claimed the lives of 40 per cent of the residents at a nursing home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., has been declared over.

According to Mary Carr, administrator at Pinecrest Nursing Home, on Thursday morning, the region’s health unit declared the outbreak at the 65-bed facility over.

“It is with great pleasure that I can announce the outbreak in our home is over,” Carr stated in an email.

First announced on March 20, the outbreak claimed the lives of 28 residents and a spouse of a resident, who died of COVID-19 complications, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported.

“Earlier this morning, public health confirmed with our director of care that all residents have been free of symptoms for 14 or more days,” said Carr.

Story continues below advertisement

Carr stressed that the positive news still means all ongoing infection control and prevention measures will remain in place to ensure the continued health and safety of residents and staff.

“The home will remain closed to non-essential visitors, and meals will continue to be served to residents in their rooms,” she said. “We’ll continue our daily screening procedures, and residents will be asked to remain in their rooms unless out for walks. We are continuing to deep clean all resident areas in the building thanks to the support of Ross Memorial Hospital’s environmental services team and asking our staff to continue to wear full PPE (personal protective equipment) during this process.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Carr called the outbreak the “greatest” challenge ever in their home and thanked the community for its ongoing support.

“I want to thank the Bobcaygeon community, our dedicated staff, residents’ families and health system partners for their support,” she said. “I’ve mentioned previously that we will get through the outbreak by standing together, and today, this has proven true. Thank you for your patience, support, love and generosity since Day 1.”