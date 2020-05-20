Coronavirus: City of Kawartha Lakes library pickup services to resume with restrictions in June

Send this page to someone via email

There are 14 libraries in the City of Kawartha Lakes and all of them are currently closed to the public due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Right now, the municipality is offering virtual programming and learning through its website.

Under Phase 1 of the province’s reopening plan, public library services were able to resume pickups as of May 19.

But the Kawartha Lakes Public Library is targeting the first week of June to reopen for curbside pickup and drop-off.

“They’re still working on some of the details, but it’s one of the few business spaces we are looking at starting to slowly reopen and reintroduce locally, beginning in June,” said Ron Taylor, City of Kawartha Lakes CAO.

Taylor told reporters on the weekly municipal pandemic teleconference the library board met recently to work on its multi-phase plan, which is in line with the province’s plan.

“While working to implement these processes and the procurement of necessary supplies, we are not yet able to predict exactly how, where and when these library services will be rolled out,” said Jamie Anderson, library director and CEO.

“The library will continue to keep everyone informed as decisions are made and plans are confirmed. We truly miss our customers and want to ensure they are enjoying our wide range of digital resources and services while staying healthy.”

Right now, all library material that is currently checked out has had due dates automatically extended until July 2.

Questions and concerns can be directed to the main administration line at 705-324-9411 ext. 1291 or by emailing libraryadministration@kawarthalakeslibrary.ca.

Staff members are responding to voicemails, emails and social media inquiries on Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, some other municipal services have resumed with strict physical-distancing measures enforced, including boat launches and the landfills in Lindsay, Eldon and Fenelon. The Victoria Rail Trail between Lindsay and Kinmount is now open to motorized vehicles.

“I checked in with the OPP, they had no major issues, they were out on the lakes and patrolling the boat launches,” said Mayor Andy Letham. “A couple of minor warnings here and there, but no issues with gatherings or distancing across the city.

“Bylaw were out patrolling the rail trail and the boat launches. The rail trail was busy on the weekend. Although it was busy, there were no major issues. Everyone is respectful. Even when groups pulled over, they were chatting from a distance.”

The municipality is targeting May 30 for farmers’ markets to start reopening.

“Our staff have been coordinating directly with organizers. We understand one local farmers’ market was taking us up on that target date or weekend, the one in Lindsay,” said Taylor.

“There are about four or five other markets that operate in the city and it’s my understanding they are going to open up sometime in June, pending review and approval from the health unit as well.”