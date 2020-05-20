Coronavirus: Halifax Shopping Centre reopening with reduced hours

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Shopping Centre is welcoming back shoppers after it announced Wednesday that many of its retailers will now have the option to operate at reduced hours.

“We have been working with our retailers to ensure you have a safe and comfortable shopping experience,” said HSC in a tweet.

The mall said retailers will operate Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In the meantime, HSC said some amenities and programs will remain closed. Visitors will not be able to access wheelchairs, strollers or food court seating.

To keep shoppers, retailers and employees safe, the centre said that procedures and practices have been put in place, such as regularly disinfecting common areas throughout the day and having hand sanitizer dispensers available at entrances.

“We are encouraging social distancing practices, including the use of distancing markers in the Centre,” HSC said.

The centre also noted that it will have signage throughout the centre reminding shoppers to practice physical distancing and will regularly monitor all areas of the mall to ensure there are no large-group gatherings.

“All businesses are required to limit occupancy to 50 percent of normal business levels.”

