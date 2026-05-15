West Kelowna pizza shop owner says viral ‘prank’ crossed the line

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A West Kelowna, B.C., business owner is speaking out about a frightening confrontation inside his pizza shop, which appears to have been part of a social media prank.

Dalwinder Dub, owner of Evergreen Pizzeria, says the incident, which happened last week on a Wednesday evening, went too far.

Dalwinder Dub, owner of Evergreen Pizzeria, says the incident happened Wednesday evening when a teenager ran into the restaurant pleading for help.

“Please help me, help me, someone is chasing me,” Dub recalled the teen shouting.

Security footage shows the teen peering out the front window moments before a second teenager rushes inside, yelling at the first teen.

“He was screaming that, ‘Hey, I’m gonna kill you, I’m gonna do this and that,’” Dub said.

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Concerned, Dub said he immediately stepped in to try to calm the situation, placing himself between the two teens.

Security video also shows that at one point, the second teen jumped onto the counter before Dub was eventually able to force him out of the restaurant.

But Dub said what upset him most was what happened afterward.

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According to Dub, the two teens left together in the same vehicle.

“Heartbroken when I realized that they are together,” Dub said. “At that time, I was happy to help other guy, right?…I was just concerned about his safety.”

Dub said said a cellphone and some petty cash were stolen during the incident, one he now believes was part of a social media prank.

“The investigation remains ongoing and police are following up on the information available.” said Const. Ash Puri, West Kelowna RCMP media relations officer.

“The suspects were described as wearing similar clothing and may have been recording their actions.”

A video of the incident was later posted to TikTok and appears to have been recorded using sunglasses with filming capabilities.

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Dub expressed disappointment, saying it’s a potentially dangerous trend.

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“I’m always happy to help but next time, if someone comes and asks for help, I think I will think twice — should I help them or no?,” Dub said. “They might genuinely need help but I will hesitate.”

While Puri said social media pranks have not been reported to the West Kelowna Detachment in recent months, police treat the reports seriously.

“West Kelowna RCMP takes all complaints seriously including ‘pranks’ and investigate each one thoroughly to determine their validity,” Puri said.

Dub is calling on the teens involved to return the stolen items and apologize.

“They should come back and then tell me that, hey, this is your stuff and this was a prank,” Dub said. “We are sorry.”