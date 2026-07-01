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Canada

Transit advocates call for low-income transit pass as TransLink fares increase

By Taya Fast & Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 1, 2026 8:06 pm
1 min read
TransLink and the Coast Mountain Bus Company launched a new r6 RapidBus service in Surrey and Delta, B.C. on Tues. Jan. 4, 2024. View image in full screen
A TransLink bus is seen in this file photo. Corey Callahan/Global News
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Transit and poverty reduction advocates held a rally in Vancouver on Canada Day to call for the creation of a low-income transit pass.

“It’s never been more necessary to have a pass that makes it more affordable for people with lower incomes,” Denis Agar, the executive director of Movement, said at the rally.

“We’re one of the only cities left that doesn’t have it on the continent, so it’s overdue.”

The group wants the province to expand B.C.’s Bus Pass program beyond seniors and people with disabilities to include all low-income adults.

“It really allows peace of mind,” Phillip Vargas, who volunteers with Movement, said.

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“I’m able to use my time better, not count pennies, pinch pennies, and it’s really just how I was able to feel independent enough from having to rely on other people for money, for rides, forever. It allows me to be independent.”

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On July 1, transit fares increased across Metro Vancouver by an average of about five per cent.

Movement argues that fare increases hit low-income riders the hardest.

“We’ve got people that are going to be paying $2,500 a year for that three-zone pass to just to be able to get to their job or school or wherever they need to go, and so it’s just too much of a burden for people to bear, and that fare increase, like, increases that burden,” Agar said.

The Transportation Ministry said in a statement that it is investing hundreds of millions of dollars to improve transit services and already subsidizes fares for seniors, people with disabilities, youth and students.

Click to play video: 'TransLink unveils transit changes for FIFA World Cup'
TransLink unveils transit changes for FIFA World Cup

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