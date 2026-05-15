N.S. drivers struggling to keep up with the cost of vehicle ownership, gas prices

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Rich Aucoin says he bought a used vehicle for $800 a decade ago — and has been driving it ever since.

“It’s actually going to get inspected in two weeks. So we’re going to do a major overhaul for the next MVI (motor vehicle inspection). Keep it going for another 10 years,” he said.

The Halifax resident says finding ways to expand the car’s lifespan has helped him save money throughout the years, but it’s not without its challenges.

“Definitely (the) brake pads, I can feel that it’s like kind of easing into the stops,” Aucoin said.

Statistics Canada data findings from April found vehicle maintenance and repairs costs climbed by 4.2 per cent over the past year.

Combined with the minimum self-service price of gasoline reaching $1.96 in Halifax on Friday — an increase of 57 cents per litre since Feb. 27 — some industry experts say drivers might be forced to make some difficult choices regarding vehicle maintenance.

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“If you’re seeing an increase in gas prices and you have to pay that because you can’t change your driving habits, then who knows where you’re pulling that money from,” said Kristine D’Arbelles, the managing director of public affairs at the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA).

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In an email to Global News, the CAA said a higher percentage of maintenance visits have been for repair issues instead of proactive appointments, like oil and brake checks, in recent years.

The association added that older vehicles combined with lower maintenance diligence can lead to safety concerns.

“The average age of a vehicle on a Canadian road was around 10 years old. Now that number is starting to creep into 11 and 12,” D’Arbelles explained.

Those working in car sales and maintenance across Halifax say not all drivers are pushing their vehicles to the limits, but there are some exceptions.

“There are people who are driving with flat tires, no emergency brakes, stuff like that. They don’t even know. Some people just don’t know, that’s fine, but we have to educate them and steer them in the right direction, whatever that is,” said Jack Clement, a car salesman at a Dodge dealership in Dartmouth.

A service manager at an auto repair shop in Halifax agrees.

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“There are some people definitely who are putting it off and putting it off, which can lead to build-up over time and all of a sudden the repair bill is big,” said Ian McDonnell, who works at Tom McDonnell’s Service Centre in Halifax.

D’Arbelles said vehicle ownership is often the second-highest cost for Canadians after housing.

According to Halifax Regional Municipality data from 2024, 65 per cent of residents say they use their personal vehicle as their primary mode of transportation, leaving many searching for ways to mitigate rising costs all around.