Young Calgary athletes ‘really excited’ to get back in action as COVID-19 restrictions eased

The sky overhead was grey and the downpour was steady in Calgary on Thursday, but a small group of young soccer players saw a ray of sunshine as they kicked the ball around on a soggy field.
“The weather’s not the best, but it’s just great!” 16-year-old player Robson Lamond said.
Soccer leagues and other sports associations just got the word from the City of Calgary that starting on June 1, they can start booking fields for practices.
Soccer coaches will be making sure players maintain a two-metre distance at all times, along with following several other measures.
For all minor sports, until restrictions are eased further, the city will only only allow practices, not games.
The continuing restrictions will bring challenges during practices, as baseball coaches and players adapt to proposed new rules.
Even facing those kinds of challenges, young athletes are eager to get back in action.
“I’m really excited,” 11-year-old baseball player Taylor Dowhan said. “I just want to go play baseball!”
"Hopefully we can get out and have some good practices," Lamond said. "And get back together with some of my buddies."
