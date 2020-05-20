Menu

Politics

B.C. Premier John Horgan to provide update on COVID-19 response

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 3:15 pm
John Horgan
B.C. Premier John Horgan holds a news conference to extend the state of emergency due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. . Global News

B.C. Premier John Horgan will speak to reporters following the government’s weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Horgan’s appearance will be his first since B.C. entered Phase 2 of its plan to reopen the economy.

Global BC COVID-19 Town Hall: May 12
Global BC COVID-19 Town Hall: May 12

The press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and will air on BC1, our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

 

 

Story continues below advertisement
