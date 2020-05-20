B.C. Premier John Horgan to provide update on COVID-19 response

B.C. Premier John Horgan will speak to reporters following the government’s weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
Horgan’s appearance will be his first since B.C. entered Phase 2 of its plan to reopen the economy.
The press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and will air on BC1, our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.
