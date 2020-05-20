B.C. Premier John Horgan to provide update on COVID-19 response

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier John Horgan will speak to reporters following the government’s weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Horgan’s appearance will be his first since B.C. entered Phase 2 of its plan to reopen the economy.

21:15 Global BC COVID-19 Town Hall: May 12 Global BC COVID-19 Town Hall: May 12

The press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and will air on BC1, our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

