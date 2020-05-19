Coronavirus: Which B.C. services can start to reopen on Tuesday, May 19?

Send this page to someone via email

Now that the second phase of B.C.’s plan to reopen the economy is underway as of Tuesday, what services can get going again under a “new normal” and COVID-19?

Health services are included, such as elective surgeries, dentistry, physiotherapy, registered massage therapy and chiropractors.

Hair salons, barber shops and other personal services can also start to reopen under strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, as can restaurants, pubs and cafes.

Some retail stores, such as The Hudson’s Bay Company and Artizia, have already started to welcome back customers under new rules. That sector was never ordered to close, but many businesses chose to do so soon after the province urged all gatherings of more than 50 people to be cancelled.

These new guidelines will also be in place at libraries, office-based worksites, sports and recreation facilities, parks, beaches and child care facilities.

B.C. announced its multi-phased plan to gradually reopen the health-care system, economy and schools on May 6, as the number of new COVID-19 cases in the province began to decline.

On Monday afternoon, officials announced 16 new cases of the disease in the last 48 hours, for a total of 2,444 cases, and two new deaths, for a total of 143 deaths.

Last week, B.C. also announced that kindergarten-to-Grade-12 in-person instruction will partially resume on June 1, on a voluntary basis. Post-secondary students will get a mix of in-class and online learning.

The third phase, from June to September, includes hotels, resorts, overnight camping, domestic film production, and movie theatres and symphonies with small audiences.