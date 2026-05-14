Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Federal government invests $12-million in B.C. forestry sector

By Marissa Birnie The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2026 6:28 pm
1 min read
Softwood lumber is pictured at Tolko Industries in Heffley Creek, B.C., Sunday, April, 1, 2018. View image in full screen
Softwood lumber is pictured at Tolko Industries in Heffley Creek, B.C., Sunday, April, 1, 2018. Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The federal government has announced it is investing about $12 million in British Columbia’s forestry sector, days after other tariff-hit Canadian industries were offered $1.5 billion in support.

Energy Minister Tim Hodgson made the announcement at Terminal Forest Products, a sawmill in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday.

Hodgson says the funding will prioritize 14 projects that use low-carbon wood technology, expand the use of mass timber in construction, or are Indigenous operated.

Click to play video: 'Reaction to report into future of B.C. forestry'
Reaction to report into future of B.C. forestry

He says the investment is part of Canada’s strategy to diversify its wood production and become less reliant on the United States amid its “unjust” tariffs.

Story continues below advertisement

Asked about the size of the funding in light of the $1.5-billion commitment to sectors including steel, aluminum and copper last week, Hodgson says the federal government has previously committed $2.5 billion in support for the forestry sector.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

British Columbia Premier David Eby was critical of the federal government after last week’s tariff relief omitted the lumber industry, which has been combating U.S. duties and fees for decades.

Eby said he was concerned that it was prioritizing other sectors of the economy over B.C.’s forest sector.

Hodgson says the federal government is working “constructively” with the province.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices