Carney, Smith confirm energy announcement coming Friday

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Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith say they’ll be in Calgary on Friday to announce the next step in their landmark energy pact.

Carney says it will feature an implementation agreement on industrial carbon pricing and advance a potential new pipeline.

Neither he nor Smith shared more details, but the premier told the legislative assembly it would be another step toward resetting the province’s relationship with Ottawa.

The memorandum of understanding signed last year saw the two governments commit to a number of steps to eventually have a bitumen pipeline built to the West Coast.

2:02 BC premier concerned with expected carbon pricing deal between federal gov’t and AB

A source with knowledge of the discussions has said the two leaders are expected to announce an industrial carbon emission price of $130 per tonne by 2040.

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Last year, Alberta froze its price at $95 per tonne.

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The agreement would force Ottawa to be more lenient with other provinces that follow the federal price as well, as a judge ruled in 2021 that all jurisdictions needed equal treatment for carbon pricing.