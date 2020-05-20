Public pay parking in Saskatoon expected to resume on May 25

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon city council committee is calling for the resumption of public pay parking on May 25.

It is also recommending other parking measures resume the same day.

Payment at designated pay parking zones was suspended early in the coronavirus pandemic, along with adhering to posted time limits.

READ MORE: New adjustments as retail stores reopen in Saskatchewan

A report to the city’s governance and priorities committee on Tuesday said with the return of retail commercial activity, paying for parking should be reinstated.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Parking enforcement, including time limits, should also be reinstated to help ensure parking turnover for customers and businesses in high-demand pay parking zones, the report stated.

Phase 2 of Saskatchewan’s reopening plan started on May 19, allowing retail businesses to open their doors to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

Select personal services such as hairstylists, barbers, registered massage therapists, acupuncturists and acupressurists were also allowed to resume business.

The report also recommends that enforcement of the 72-hour street parking time limit in residential areas be reinstated to manage parking turnover, maintain traffic flow and allow for emergency access.

An additional recommendation to reinstate parking restrictions and enforcement of the residential parking program (RPP) will take effect on May 25.

Expired RPP permits will be honoured until there is a process for renewals, the committee said.

Expired hologram stickers used in conjunction with SaskAbilities parking permits to allow those with a valid SaskAbilities permit to park in pay parking zones without further payment will also be honoured, according to the committee.

A special meeting of city council is being called for later in the week to approve the recommendations.