Global News Morning Saskatoon May 19 2020 10:39am 03:37 How you can join Saskatoon’s city council meeting online Coun. Ann Iwanchuk discusses how you can virtually join to have your voice on agenda items, including next Monday’s city council meeting. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6958765/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6958765/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?