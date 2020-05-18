Police respond to suspicious death of child in southeast Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A large police presence responded to the suspicious death of a child in southeast Edmonton Monday evening.

Edmonton police said it was investigating an incident in the area of 25 Avenue NW and 43 Street NW.

One suspect was taken into custody by police Monday.

A spokesperson said there was no safety risk to the public.

The home involved in the incident is located in the Bisset neighbourhood in the greater Mill Woods area.

This is a developing story. More to come…

