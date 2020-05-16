Edmonton-area mayors ask Alberta government to lobby feds for COVID-19 recovery funds

Send this page to someone via email

A group of Edmonton-area leaders is asking the provincial government for help in securing federal funding due to financial instability amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The letter was sent to Premier Jason Kenney’s office on Friday, May 15 and was signed by the mayors of Edmonton, Beaumont, Devon, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc, Leduc County, Morinville, Parkland County, Spruce Grove, St. Albert, Stony Plain, Strathcona County and Sturgeon County.

Copies were also sent to Alberta’s ministers of municipal affairs and finance.

“As we look ahead to the reopening and relaunch phases, now is the time to ensure municipalities are not grappling with financial uncertainty,” the letter said.

“Municipalities across the country have been appealing to the federal government for emergency operating funding but there is a need for the government of Alberta to immediately join these efforts seeking substantive discussions with the federal government to take action to alleviate the financial difficulties Alberta’s municipalities are facing.

Story continues below advertisement

“For the residents and businesses in our region who continue to rely on municipal services, inaction is simply not an option.” Tweet This

A strong recovery for #Alberta will require a strong #Edmonton Metro Region.

Mayors across #yegmetro are calling on @YourAlberta to help us seek substantive discussions w/ the federal gov't so that we can alleviate the financial difficulties #AB’s municipalities are facing. pic.twitter.com/xkmpi8wV2Q — Don Iveson (@doniveson) May 15, 2020

On April 23, 22 leaders from Canada’s largest cities had asked the federal government for up to $15 billion in funding to help maintain services.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson chairs that group: the big city mayors’ caucus of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Edmonton’s ask to the feds is an overall request of $217 million.

Story continues below advertisement

In Friday’s letter, the 13 Edmonton-area municipalities said that federal funding could help address “significant non-recoverable losses” due to COVID-19, which include costs related to transit, waste, permits, emergency protection and enforcement as well as deferred payments of property taxes.

“The combination of covering our immediate operating shortfalls plus an infrastructure stimulus package would meet our mutual goals of creating jobs and ensuring municipalities are able to continue to provide essential services to our businesses and residents,” the letter said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday that he had spoken to Canada’s premiers Thursday during a First Ministers’ Meeting about the issues facing municipalities, but ultimately, cities are under provincial jurisdiction.

“Canada’s big cities and indeed municipalities of all sizes across the country are facing significant challenges,” Trudeau said. Tweet This

“[Municipalities] continue to deliver services in difficult situations for their citizens while at the same time seeing massive drops in revenue. We respect [that], of course, and we know that cities are the responsibility of the provinces but I highlighted that the federal government is eager to hear from the provinces how we can support cities.

“We’re continuing to look to do so but recognize the provincial jurisdiction in this,” Trudeau said.

Global News reached out to Kenney’s office, which said it is in the process of analyzing the letter.

–With files from The Canadian Press and Scott Johnston, 630 CHED