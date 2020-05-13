Menu

Health

Kenney slams China’s handling of COVID-19, calls for ‘great reckoning’ for country’s role

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2020 6:01 pm
Updated May 13, 2020 6:10 pm
Premier Jason Kenney speaks on March 17, 2020.
Premier Jason Kenney speaks on March 17, 2020. Courtesy: Government of Alberta

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is adding his voice to the chorus of criticism against China for how it handled the earliest days of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kenney, who was taking part in a virtual roundtable hosted by the Canadian American Business Council, says there will need to be what he calls a “great reckoning” for the role China played in fuelling the global pandemic.

READ MORE: Trudeau says world has questions ‘particularly’ for China on COVID-19 origin

He accuses the governing Communist Party of lobbying the World Health Organization to turn a blind eye to evidence of human-to-human transmission of the virus and to resist early travel restrictions in Chinese hotspots.

The premier also says the more the rest of the world seeks answers, the more belligerent and unco-operative the country has become.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says world has questions ‘particularly’ for China on COVID-19 origin
Kenney says that should be a cue for Canada and the U.S. to “reset” their relationship with China and to make a concerted effort to bring manufacturing capacity back to North America — particularly for important medical gear like face masks and ventilators.

In particular, he says, Alberta’s petrochemical industry could play a key role in helping to produce reagents, a necessary component of testing.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19ChinaJason Kenneychina coronavirusKenney coronavirusChina COVIED-19Jason Kenney Coronavirus ChinaJason Kenney COVID-19 ChinaKenney COVID-19
