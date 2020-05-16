Nova Scotia reports three new coronavirus cases Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia says it has detected three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 1,037.

There have been no new deaths, which means that figure remains at 55.

To date 930 people who have tested positive have recovered, the province said, an increase of 12 cases since Friday.

Eight people remain in hospital of which four are in the ICU.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health are not expected to offer a televised COVID-19 update until after the long weekend.

