Health

Nova Scotia reports three new coronavirus cases Saturday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted May 16, 2020 11:50 am
Updated May 16, 2020 11:53 am
May long weekend to look different during coronavirus pandemic
Every other year, the May long weekend would mark the unofficial kick off to summer. But, as restrictions on business still remain, people have to cope with the new normal.

Nova Scotia says it has detected three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 1,037.

There have been no new deaths, which means that figure remains at 55.

Nova Scotia introduces household bubbles as province records 4 more COVID-19 deaths

To date 930 people who have tested positive have recovered, the province said, an increase of 12 cases since Friday.

Eight people remain in hospital of which four are in the ICU.

New Brunswick and P.E.I. discussing possible 'border bubble'
New Brunswick and P.E.I. discussing possible ‘border bubble’

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health are not expected to offer a televised COVID-19 update until after the long weekend.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Stephen McNeilCOVID-19 Nova Scotiadr. robert strangCoronavirus Nova Scotia
